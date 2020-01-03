$999.59 Million in Sales Expected for IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) will report sales of $999.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IQIYI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $988.30 million. IQIYI posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that IQIYI will report full-year sales of $4.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IQIYI.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.51% and a negative net margin of 39.47%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on IQ. CLSA downgraded shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. 86 Research downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elephas Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in IQIYI by 433.4% during the third quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 186,719 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in IQIYI during the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in IQIYI during the third quarter valued at about $1,566,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IQIYI by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,715,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQIYI by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,212,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,931. IQIYI has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

