AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.04

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 19087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AACAY. ValuEngine lowered AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

