Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.6% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 27,789 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $86.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,223,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,069. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.50 and a 1 year high of $89.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

