Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Trading 1% Higher

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.82 and last traded at $77.71, 4,625 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 25,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.91.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,000.

