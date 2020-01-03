Absolute Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Absolute has a market capitalization of $24,451.00 and $1,293.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Absolute coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. During the last week, Absolute has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00058085 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00037160 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00597951 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00234872 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00084361 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001772 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Absolute Profile

Absolute is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

