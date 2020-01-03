Accesso Technology Group PLC (LON:ACSO) Receives GBX 1,350 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Accesso Technology Group PLC (LON:ACSO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,350 ($17.76).

ACSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price objective on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Accesso Technology Group from GBX 1,435 ($18.88) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of LON ACSO traded down GBX 22.50 ($0.30) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 462.50 ($6.08). 59,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49. Accesso Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 472 ($6.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,700 ($22.36). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 524.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 733.76. The stock has a market cap of $127.84 million and a P/E ratio of -88.94.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

