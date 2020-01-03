Actinium (ACM) Hits Market Capitalization of $567,518.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $567,518.00 and $5,675.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00061416 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 16,905,150 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The official website for Actinium is actinium.org

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

