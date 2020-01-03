adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €290.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €315.00 ($366.28) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Macquarie set a €330.00 ($383.72) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €292.00 ($339.53) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($372.09) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €280.75 ($326.45).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €290.15 ($337.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €281.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €275.66. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

