Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.17. Aevi Genomic Medicine shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 98,971 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Aevi Genomic Medicine alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Cola acquired 2,049,376 shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $266,418.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,267,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,821.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sol J. Barer sold 4,098,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.13, for a total value of $532,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,252,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 566,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.93% of Aevi Genomic Medicine worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.