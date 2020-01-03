AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,411,031 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 381% from the previous session’s volume of 501,406 shares.The stock last traded at $0.61 and had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded AIM ImmunoTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 185,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 2.24% of AIM ImmunoTech as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

