Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Trading Up 1.7%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) shares shot up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.45 and last traded at $37.36, 106,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 151,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EADSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.04.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Airbus had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbus SE will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

