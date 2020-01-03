Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

AKRO stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,904. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $14,578,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 255.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 106,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

