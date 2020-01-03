Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Get Albany International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AIN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

AIN stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,709. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $61.33 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.69.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $271.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. Albany International had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,696,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the second quarter valued at about $2,686,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,076,000 after acquiring an additional 340,272 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 36.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 22.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.