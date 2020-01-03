Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $219.77

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $222.94, but opened at $219.77. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $217.67, with a volume of 5,502,085 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $233.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.85.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $552.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after buying an additional 6,830,518 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,125,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,961,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,449,339,000 after purchasing an additional 641,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,580,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,110,348 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,523,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,439 shares during the period. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.