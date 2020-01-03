Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of ATD.B stock traded up C$0.68 on Thursday, reaching C$41.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,673. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.21. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$32.63 and a 12-month high of C$44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.