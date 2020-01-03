Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCMKTS:WTER) traded up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.37, 410,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 482,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on shares of Alkaline Water and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 99,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,831,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 40,095 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

About Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

