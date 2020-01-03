Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Sets New 12-Month High at $814.83

Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $814.83 and last traded at $804.47, with a volume of 24006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $809.74.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on Y. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $665.00.

The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $790.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $753.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.53. Alleghany had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 39.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alleghany by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,326,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $903,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alleghany by 4.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,834,000 after acquiring an additional 19,488 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Alleghany by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,674,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alleghany by 1.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,571,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alleghany Company Profile (NYSE:Y)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

