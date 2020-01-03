Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NCV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 272,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,065. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $6.55.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

