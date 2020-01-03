Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,365.60

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,365.60 and last traded at $1,365.45, with a volume of 983056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,337.02.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,475.53.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,331.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,227.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.55, for a total value of $42,929.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 887,711 shares of company stock worth $187,081,088 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 44.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

