Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Argus

Argus restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Argus currently has a $2,250.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,175.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,898.01 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,497.11 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,783.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,818.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,294,918,000 after purchasing an additional 387,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,997,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,463,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,449,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,426,354,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

