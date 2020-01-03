Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Argus

Argus restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Argus currently has a $2,250.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,175.73.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,898.01 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,497.11 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,783.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,818.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,294,918,000 after purchasing an additional 387,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,997,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,463,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,449,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,426,354,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
