American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

American Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -846.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Finance Trust to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

NASDAQ AFIN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.78. 595,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. American Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $15.18.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, American Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.