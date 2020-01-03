American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $91.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American States Water have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company’s electricity and water utility customer base is expanding steadily. It makes systematic investments to strengthen aging infrastructure and payout regular dividends. The company possesses some of the strongest credit ratings in the water utility space. The company’s subsidiary, American States Utility Services, has long-term contracts with 11 military bases after it received another long-term service contract from Fort Riley, Kansas in September. The company has been consistently paying out dividends to shareholders since 1931. However, American States Water’s dependence on California for generating a significant chunk of earnings is a significant drawback. Also, the company operates in a highly-regulated environment.”

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:AWR traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.84. 10,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. American States Water has a 52-week low of $63.27 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -0.15.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other American States Water news, insider Patrick Ronald Scanlon sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $100,621.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $38,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $952,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,405 shares of company stock worth $218,445 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 1.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 85,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of American States Water by 9.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 41.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 30,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of American States Water by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

