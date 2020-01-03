AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

AMETEK (NYSE:AME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AME. ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 target price on AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

NYSE:AME traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,298. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. AMETEK has a one year low of $65.42 and a one year high of $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,329,329.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,050.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,506 shares of company stock worth $5,886,221 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AME. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 30.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 197.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

