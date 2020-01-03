Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s businesses are classified in three segments: Forged and Cast Rolls, Air and Liquid Processing, and Plastics Processing Machinery. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE:AP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.05. 2,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $4.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $90.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ampco-Pittsburgh will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 127,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 383,042 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

