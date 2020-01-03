Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Amyris in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:AMRS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. 892,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $33,080.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,933.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,490,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after purchasing an additional 914,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 488,491 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,053,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 422,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 325,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 461.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 305,029 shares during the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

