Analysts Anticipate Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) will announce earnings per share of $1.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Michaels Companies posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Michaels Companies.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

MIK has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stephens downgraded Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $6.00 price target on Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Michaels Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

NASDAQ:MIK traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,081,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,177,344. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. Michaels Companies has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $16.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,346,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 148,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,103 shares in the last quarter.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Michaels Companies (MIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.