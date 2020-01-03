Analysts Expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.11 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $45.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,726. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 10.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,438,000 after purchasing an additional 130,966 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

