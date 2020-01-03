Analysts Expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) will announce $1.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the lowest is $1.40 million. Kindred Biosciences posted sales of $1.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year sales of $4.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 million to $4.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.97 million, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $13.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 1,461.28%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million.

KIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 77,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,300. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $12.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2,368.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

