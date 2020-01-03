Analysts Set $20.00 Price Target for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $20.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.45 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hamilton Beach Brands an industry rank of 60 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE HBB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.95. 59,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,765. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $258.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.16.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.43). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $169.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the second quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

