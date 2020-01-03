Analysts Set $50.00 Price Target for Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO)

Shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $50.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($1.80) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Neurometrix an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NURO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Neurometrix in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

NURO stock remained flat at $$4.30 during midday trading on Thursday. 237,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,996. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. Neurometrix has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Neurometrix had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. Research analysts expect that Neurometrix will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neurometrix stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,730 shares during the quarter. Sabby Management LLC owned about 95.33% of Neurometrix worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Neurometrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

