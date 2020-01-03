Analysts Set International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) PT at $17.75

Shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.
Shares of IMXI stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $12.30. 205,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.72 million, a PE ratio of -246.00 and a beta of -0.30. International Money Express has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $16.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78.
In other International Money Express news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Lofgren bought 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $241,471.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,517,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 53,656 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 43,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.
