Analysts Set International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) PT at $17.75

Shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Shares of IMXI stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $12.30. 205,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.72 million, a PE ratio of -246.00 and a beta of -0.30. International Money Express has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $16.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $85.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.20 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 57.27% and a net margin of 6.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Money Express will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Money Express news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Lofgren bought 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $241,471.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,517,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 53,656 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 43,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.