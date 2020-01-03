ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of ANTA Sports Products Ltd (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) dropped 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90, approximately 113 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANPDF shares. ValuEngine lowered ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, boxing, basketball, female fitness, cross-training, skiing, soccer, football, outdoor, and lifestyle products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the DESCENTE, FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

