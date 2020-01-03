Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on Applied Industrial Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 47,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 500.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 998.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after buying an additional 286,080 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.55. 146,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,552. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $68.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $856.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.45 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

