Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $532.97 Million

Brokerages forecast that Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) will report sales of $532.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arch Coal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $580.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $455.00 million. Arch Coal reported sales of $650.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Coal will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arch Coal.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $3.05. Arch Coal had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 39.77%. The firm had revenue of $619.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

In other news, CEO John W. Eaves sold 1,500 shares of Arch Coal stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $125,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,370.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of Arch Coal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $91,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at $159,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,330 shares of company stock worth $352,425. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the third quarter worth $1,873,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 89.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 130,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 61,775 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 3.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 12.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period.

ARCH stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,272. Arch Coal has a 52 week low of $68.63 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

