Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) will report sales of $121.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.60 million to $123.71 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $129.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $368.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.20 million to $371.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $417.75 million, with estimates ranging from $410.50 million to $425.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.14 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.49% and a negative return on equity of 62.20%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arlo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae purchased 36,600 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,051.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph E. Faison purchased 36,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,320,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,394,000 after buying an additional 510,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,105,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after buying an additional 57,440 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,690,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 27,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 611.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 930,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 799,636 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARLO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,116. The company has a market capitalization of $318.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.71. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

