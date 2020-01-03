Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

Shares of NYSE:ABG traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.00. 5,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,130. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $123.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.76.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 2.55%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.