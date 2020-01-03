Asian Dragon (AD) Reaches Market Cap of $93,603.00

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Asian Dragon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store. Asian Dragon has a market cap of $93,603.00 and approximately $2,974.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Asian Dragon has traded up 146.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039302 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003959 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000750 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000166 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 181.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Asian Dragon Token Profile

AD is a token. Asian Dragon's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. Asian Dragon's official website is www.asiandragoncoin.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and token.store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Dragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

