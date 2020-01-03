Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives $21.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASB. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $19.00 price objective on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 4,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $86,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,517.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $65,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,566 shares in the company, valued at $469,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,281 shares of company stock worth $1,086,936. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 56.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth about $181,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 426.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,943. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

