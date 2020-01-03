Augur Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.89 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Augur has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $100.09 million and $8.89 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can currently be bought for $9.10 or 0.00123287 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, LATOKEN, HitBTC and ChaoEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.28 or 0.01399253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121342 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Augur

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Zebpay, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Liqui, ABCC, GOPAX, Binance, Koinex, Kraken, Poloniex, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Gatecoin, Ethfinex, Crex24, Mercatox, AirSwap, IDEX, CoinTiger, BX Thailand, Bitsane, Livecoin, Bittrex, Bithumb, Upbit, LATOKEN, ChaoEX, BitBay and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

