Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACB. Pi Financial set a $7.00 price target on Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.50 price target on Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.81.

NYSE ACB opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 124.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,609,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after purchasing an additional 946,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,693,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 905,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,837,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,771,000 after purchasing an additional 522,165 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,205,000. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

