Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Trading 5.4% Higher

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.86 and last traded at $84.34, 416,907 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 610,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Autohome in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.10 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.98.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

