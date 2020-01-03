Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Shares Up 5.6%

Avivagen Inc (CVE:VIV)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.57, 46,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 29,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 million and a P/E ratio of -4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32.

Avivagen Company Profile (CVE:VIV)

Avivagen Inc develops and commercializes various products to replace antibiotics in livestock feeds to optimize the health and growth of the animals by supporting the animal's own health defenses. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Avivagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avivagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.