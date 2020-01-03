Axe Price Tops $0.36 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Axe has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00004944 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. Over the last week, Axe has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007552 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Axe

Axe is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,168,306 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Axe is axerunners.com . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

