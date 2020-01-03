BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.13

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 1464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.37.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

