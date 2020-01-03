Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €59.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAS. Warburg Research set a €67.70 ($78.72) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basf currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €65.51 ($76.18).

ETR:BAS opened at €68.29 ($79.41) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €68.42 and a 200 day moving average of €64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. Basf has a 1-year low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 1-year high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

