Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.93

Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 431653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAYRY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter. Bayer had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 13.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bayer AG will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

