Bezop (BEZ) Price Hits $0.0022

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded up 22.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Bezop has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Bezop token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Exrates, IDEX and Livecoin. Bezop has a total market cap of $124,915.00 and approximately $1,369.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.39 or 0.01402233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00121128 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezop’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork . Bezop’s official website is bezop.io . The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork

Bezop can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates, CoinBene, Livecoin, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

