BidaskClub Lowers ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. ExlService has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $71.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $1,726,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,478,867.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $41,187.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,845 shares of company stock worth $4,073,844 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in ExlService by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in ExlService by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 447,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ExlService by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,293,000 after acquiring an additional 41,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

