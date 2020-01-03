BidaskClub Lowers First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FHB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 2,019.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $85,000. 96.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

