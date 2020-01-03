BidaskClub Lowers Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.49. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $50.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. Analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $98,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3,133.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 101.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 30.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 144.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

